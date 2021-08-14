MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post $2.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the highest is $2.32 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $53,195,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in MasTec by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MasTec by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $93.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $122.33.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.