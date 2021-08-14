Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,274,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,564 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Mastercard worth $1,560,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.48.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,375. The company has a market cap of $357.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.