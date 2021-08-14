Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,868 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $104,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.48.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $362.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $357.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total value of $28,908,066.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,674,427.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

