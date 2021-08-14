Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.4% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $362.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.48.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total transaction of $28,908,066.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192,117 shares in the company, valued at $39,237,674,427.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

