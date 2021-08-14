Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Update

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the July 15th total of 15,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 50.0% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 52.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 809,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,695. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matinas BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

