Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $10.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,754.55. 757,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,550.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

