MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $725,112.03

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000845 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 16% higher against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $725,112.03 and approximately $199,171.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,185.63 or 0.99990713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00033438 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.71 or 0.01010202 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.36 or 0.00363137 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.63 or 0.00425161 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006631 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00077977 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004843 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

