Maxcoin Market Capitalization Tops $493,318.19 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 54.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $493,318.19 and $76.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,209.58 or 0.99914898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00033292 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.14 or 0.01009827 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.79 or 0.00361467 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.31 or 0.00426064 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006586 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00079094 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.