Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 97.84% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Sintx Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.04. Sintx Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sintx Technologies by 302.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies during the first quarter valued at $91,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sintx Technologies by 26,422.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 70,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sintx Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

