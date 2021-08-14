McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $238.82 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

