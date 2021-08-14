Mchain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $49.00 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. Mchain has a market capitalization of $51,379.88 and approximately $49.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006190 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007279 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 68,436,425 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

