Mdex Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $41.08 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003022 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $866.17 million and $41.08 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mdex has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00137548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00155331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,846.73 or 1.00067626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.35 or 0.00870120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 612,243,343 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.