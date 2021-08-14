Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Down 65.5% in July

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the July 15th total of 92,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $18.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 92.67% and a negative return on equity of 60.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 1,480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 543.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 70,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

