MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Update

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the July 15th total of 504,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP J. Scott Enright sold 5,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $26,495.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $15,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 158,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $793,667.02. Insiders have sold a total of 166,400 shares of company stock valued at $835,912 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediaCo stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MediaCo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MediaCo stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91. MediaCo has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

