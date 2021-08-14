Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Issues Earnings Results

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MDNA traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 187,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,632. The stock has a market cap of $109.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.24. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medicenna Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) by 594.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Medicenna Therapeutics worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

