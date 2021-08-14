Medifocus Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) Short Interest Update

Medifocus Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the July 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

MDFZF remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. Medifocus has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Medifocus Company Profile

Medifocus, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

