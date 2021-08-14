Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $72,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,662,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $128.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.57. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.44 and a 52-week high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

