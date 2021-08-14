Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 16.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 94,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after buying an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Medtronic by 45.5% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 193,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.4% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.9% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,679. The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

