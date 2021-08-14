MEET.ONE Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $12,364.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 954% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00138032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00155426 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,070.80 or 0.99933014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.27 or 0.00871028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

