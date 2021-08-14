megaBONK (MBONK) Price Hits $0.0730 on Major Exchanges

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. megaBONK has a market cap of $218,903.17 and approximately $12,227.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0730 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, megaBONK has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About megaBONK

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

