Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.44. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.