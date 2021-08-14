Megacoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Megacoin has a market cap of $278,682.73 and approximately $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.51 or 0.00387360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,615,058 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

