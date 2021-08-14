Meme Price Tops $452.35 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $452.35 or 0.00957198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $12.67 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.32 or 0.00428113 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003318 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00011795 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002986 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

