Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,257 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $59,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

