Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,666 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.65. The firm has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.