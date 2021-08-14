Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Boosted by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,803,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.