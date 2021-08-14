Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,918 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 3.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $55,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

