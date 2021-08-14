Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Meredith worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 20,680.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Meredith by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meredith stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDP. Benchmark raised their price objective on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. raised their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meredith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

