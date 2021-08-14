Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Meridian Bioscience worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.