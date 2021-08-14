Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) versus Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Financial Analysis

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meridian and Heartland BancCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $149.57 million 1.13 $26.44 million $4.27 6.44 Heartland BancCorp $70.14 million 2.59 $14.77 million $7.33 12.41

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Meridian has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Meridian pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland BancCorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Meridian and Heartland BancCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland BancCorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heartland BancCorp has a consensus target price of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.59%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than Meridian.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 20.75% 26.36% 2.10% Heartland BancCorp 24.71% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.3% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heartland BancCorp beats Meridian on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and electronic payment and cash management services. It operates through 17 offices. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. It operates through a network of 19 full-service banking offices in central Ohio and northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

