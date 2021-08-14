Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Mesa Laboratories accounts for about 2.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 9.78% of Mesa Laboratories worth $137,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $541,764.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,869.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 6,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $1,673,360.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,665.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,122 shares of company stock worth $7,635,775. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MLAB stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.69. The company had a trading volume of 22,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

