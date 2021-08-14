Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 169,187 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Meta Financial Group worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Shares of CASH opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

