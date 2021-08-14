MetaHash Market Capitalization Achieves $37.11 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $37.11 million and $1.24 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00135170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00154828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,713.09 or 0.99856087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.96 or 0.00869945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,895,255,054 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,148,750 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.