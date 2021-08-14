Metaverse ETP Price Hits $0.20 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $15.52 million and $280,912.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.34 or 0.06937006 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00140837 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,813,032 coins and its circulating supply is 78,812,934 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

