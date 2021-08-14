Method Finance Tops One Day Volume of $32,030.00 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $883,206.62 and $32,030.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00058219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.84 or 0.00883818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00101872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044043 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,458,566 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.