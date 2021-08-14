Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

MBNKF stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.42.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.