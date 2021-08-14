Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

MBNKF stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.42.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

