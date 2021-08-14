MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.68

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and traded as high as $8.76. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 84,762 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 28,755 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

About MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

