Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is IFP Advisors Inc’s 8th Largest Position

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,201 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.4% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,486 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 335,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,944,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 127,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT opened at $292.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.56. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $292.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

