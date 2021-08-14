Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,418 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after acquiring an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,931 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $292.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $292.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

