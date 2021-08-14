Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.42.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $188.31 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $196.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

