MiL.k (MLK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90.10 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $90.10 million and $48.22 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00136836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00154545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,629.76 or 0.99891263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.99 or 0.00873997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

