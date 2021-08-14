Millennium Management LLC Acquires 154,362 Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 103.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,362 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 990,277 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 186.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 849,717 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $12,845,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $349.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orchard Therapeutics Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.