Millennium Management LLC Acquires 181,201 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 318.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,201 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of LexinFintech worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

LexinFintech Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.