Millennium Management LLC Acquires 94,617 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 390.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 94,617 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of Theravance Biopharma worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 59.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth $2,093,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of TBPH opened at $13.52 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $993.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

