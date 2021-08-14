Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 152,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 648,930 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equities initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $20.48 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.88%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

