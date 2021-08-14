Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 158,527 Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 158,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Verra Mobility as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRRM stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.16 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

