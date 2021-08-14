Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 238,250 Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 238,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LWACU. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LWACU opened at $10.24 on Friday. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

