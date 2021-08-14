Millennium Management LLC Buys 69,519 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 719.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,064 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,450,000 after purchasing an additional 962,145 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 959,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 759,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,604,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIRT stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

