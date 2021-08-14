Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 338,155 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.07 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

