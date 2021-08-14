Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 95,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 75.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 27.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

Shares of LORL opened at $40.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.04. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.